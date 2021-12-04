x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 22 Michigan State builds big lead, tops Toledo 81-68

Michigan State took control with a 33-5 outburst in the first half and led by as many as 26 points before the break.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Malik Hall, center, and Toledo's JT Shumate, left, and Kooper Jacobi fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Max Christie had 14 points, Gabe Brown scored 12 and No. 22 Michigan State built a big lead early and defeated Toledo 81-68. 

Tyson Walker added 11 points and six assists and Marcus Bingham Jr. contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Spartans, who are 7-2. 

Michigan State took control with a 33-5 outburst in the first half and led by as many as 26 points before the break. 

Ryan Rollins scored 21 points for Toledo. The Rockets are 6-2.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Catholic Central celebrates state title