No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana

The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) blocks a shot by Indiana guard Khristian Lander (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — The Wolverines left the court against Indiana victorious Saturday afternoon.

Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 to help No. 3 Michigan pull away for a 73-57 victory at Indiana. 

The Wolverines have won seven straight overall, all five since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause and three straight in Bloomington. Aljami Durham led Indiana with 15 points and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.

