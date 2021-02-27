No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana

The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — The Wolverines left the court against Indiana victorious Saturday afternoon.

Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 to help No. 3 Michigan pull away for a 73-57 victory at Indiana.

The Wolverines have won seven straight overall, all five since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause and three straight in Bloomington. Aljami Durham led Indiana with 15 points and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

