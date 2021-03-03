No. 4 Illinois dismantles No. 2 Michigan 76-53

Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53.

Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini kept Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan.

