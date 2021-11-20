x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 4 Michigan bounces back, beats UNLV 74-61

Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night.
Credit: AP
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe (5) loses the ball as he shoots against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS — Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night. 

Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (3-1), and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds. 

Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels (3-1) with 21 points, who lost for the first time under new coach Kevin Kruger. 

Michael Nuga and Donovan Williams each scored 12 points. 

Michigan on Tuesday suffered a two-point loss at home to Seton Hall.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Concerns grow over Chinese tennis star