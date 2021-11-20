No. 4 Michigan bounces back, beats UNLV 74-61

Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night.

Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (3-1), and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels (3-1) with 21 points, who lost for the first time under new coach Kevin Kruger.

Michael Nuga and Donovan Williams each scored 12 points.

Michigan on Tuesday suffered a two-point loss at home to Seton Hall.

