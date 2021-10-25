No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes

Both teams are undefeated. The winner will get a boost to their Big Ten and national championship hopes.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is abuzz ahead of a big showdown this weekend in college football. No. 6 Michigan will visit No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday.

Both are undefeated. The winner will get a boost to their Big Ten and national championship hopes.

Jim Harbaugh grew up watching the series as the son of an assistant coach at Michigan. He played in rivalry as a star quarterback for the Wolverines.

He is 3-3 as a coach against the Spartans, including a loss last year. The two teams haven't met with rankings this high since 1964.

RELATED VIDEO: No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.