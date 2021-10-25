x
No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes

Both teams are undefeated. The winner will get a boost to their Big Ten and national championship hopes.
Credit: AP
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reacts as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is abuzz ahead of a big showdown this weekend in college football. No. 6 Michigan will visit No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday. 

Both are undefeated. The winner will get a boost to their Big Ten and national championship hopes. 

Jim Harbaugh grew up watching the series as the son of an assistant coach at Michigan. He played in rivalry as a star quarterback for the Wolverines. 

He is 3-3 as a coach against the Spartans, including a loss last year. The two teams haven't met with rankings this high since 1964.

