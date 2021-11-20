x
No. 8 Michigan tunes up for Ohio State, routs Terps 59-18

No. 8 Michigan did its part to raise the stakes of next weekend’s showdown with Ohio State, routing Maryland 59-18 on Saturday.
Mike Sainristil made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown and Hassan Haskins scored two TDs of his own. 

The Wolverines host the Buckeyes next week, and the winner will go to the Big Ten title game. 

Michigan hasn’t won the conference since 2004 and hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2011. 

If the Wolverines were looking ahead to that matchup, it didn’t affect their play much this weekend. 

Maryland didn’t reach the end zone until Michigan was up 31-3 in the third quarter.

Michigan vs. Maryland

