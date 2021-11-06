x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 9 Michigan tops Indiana 29-7, bounces back from 1st loss

Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat.
Credit: AP
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) breaks up field for a 62-yard rush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week. 

The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, 40-29 Purdue earlier in the day. 

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title.

Michigan vs. Indiana

1 / 10
AP
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Michigan State jumps to 5th in AP poll, Michigan drops following rivalry game

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Ravenna vs. Muskegon Catholic Central