North Muskegon hopes to 'run the table' in 2022

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The high school football season is almost here, and the North Muskegon High School football team thinks big things are ahead in 2022.

"I think they are going to see a lot of speed," North Muskegon head coach Larry Witham said. "I think they are going to see a lot of kids that are very enthusiastic about playing. We fly around to the ball on offense and defense. I think they are going to find a lot of kids having fun together and that's what high school football is all about."

The team has been a mainstay in the playoffs the last few seasons. The Norsemen have made the postseason each of the last five years. However, the team has only one above .500 season during that five-year stretch.

"I have really high expectations for this team," North Muskegon senior defensive end Sam Gallo said. "This team has shown that they can compete at an extremely high level. We're going to accept nothing less than that all year."

North Muskegon is now a part of the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division this season. The team believes this year something extra special is cooking up in North Muskegon.

"We're after something bigger," North Muskegon senior linebacker Kyle Huff said. "We are trying to be one of the best football teams North Muskegon has ever seen. I think we got that. Run the table. Run the table. Win every one."

The Norsemen will play their neighbors from down the road in Muskegon Catholic Central to open up the 2022 season at Hackley Stadium on Friday August 26.

