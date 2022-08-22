North Muskegon's Eli Rudicil returns to field after breaking back for a second time

Rudicil thought he was paralyzed when experiencing the scariest moment of his life.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The high school football season returns to Michigan this week, and perhaps no one in West Michigan is more pumped to be back on the sidelines than North Muskegon senior Eli Rudicil.

"I'm super excited for the season," Rudicil said, as it's the sport he loves most.

"I just like hitting people and the physicality of the game. I like the team aspect of football. Just being part of a team."

However, being a member of the team seemed far fetched for Rudicil ahead of the 2022 season.

During a Norsemen football game in the 2021 season, Rudicil broke his L5 vertebrae in his back. It was the second time he broke that same exact vertebrae. The injury time around gave him a different feeling.

"That was probably one of the scariest moments of my life," Rudicil said. "I just thought I was paralyzed. At first I had like numbness in my legs."

The doctors told Rudicil he would be able to play again after some hard work. He had to wear a brace, and after four months of rehab, he put on 30 pounds. He started to lift again. Now, he can play football again during his senior season.

"It definitely feels good to be back," Rudicil said.

And his team is also glad.

"We're very happy that he's here," head coach Larry Witham said. "Obviously, he's a two way starter for us. And he's a real cog of what we do both offensively and defensively."

While most are excited Rudicil is back out there, some are just a tad nervous.

"It scares me every time he steps on that field," senior linebacker Kyle Huff said. "You know, he's one of my best friends. So I just every time he looks at when he's got a weird face on his face, I just worry."

Rudicil says there's no reason to worry because he takes advantage of every moment he has on the field with his Norsemen teammates.

"I'm definitely cherishing every moment I get to be on the field because I mean, you never know what could happen," Rudicil said. "So definitely cherish every moment that I'm on the field."

Rudicil and the Norsemen open up the 2022 season on Friday August 26 against Muskegon Catholic Central.

