Northview falls to Warren De La Salle in first state semifinal appearance in 32 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An impressive regular season and strong post season run brought Northview to the Breslin Center in East Lansing for it's first state semifinals appearance since 1990. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that run came to an end one game early with a 59-45 loss to Warren De La Salle.

"I'm proud of our kids. They battled, they fought hard," says Northview head coach David Chana. "That's the beauty of basketball, some nights it goes your way and some nights it doesn't."

Northview entered the final quarter down only six points, but in the end had no answer for the size of De La Salle's 6'8" Michael Sulaka, who finished the game with 20 points and eight rebounds.

But the game wasn't without some Wildcat highlights, including nine points on three dunks from Tyran Thomas and 19 points from star player Kyler Vanderjagt.

"Obviously we're disappointed with how things ended up, but definitely proud of how far we came," says Vanderjagt, the Michigan Mr. Basketball runner-up who is off to play for Belmont University next season.

After the game, Chana reflected on his time coaching Vanderjagt and the rest of the kids on this team.

"Kyler and I have had moments that him and I will be the only ones to ever know about," says Chana. "It's been three great years of getting to know a kid that has given it his all for our school. I told them in the locker room, and I firmly believe this, as much as I think that they've learned from me, I've learned more about myself from them."

Northview finishes the season with a 25-2 record.

