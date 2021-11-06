x
O'Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006. It was a huge upset for fans following their win against rival Michigan a week ago.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward (11) leaps over Purdue safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29. 

With the Big Ten's last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. 

The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17. 

The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006.

Michigan State vs. Purdue

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks the tackle of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

