O'Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29.

With the Big Ten's last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years.

The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.

