Michigan, Ohio governors wager sweet treats on 'Big Game'

Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan.
Credit: State of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday's game between their flagship universities.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made sweets on the “Big Game” between Ohio State and the University of Michigan. 

They include Schmidt's cream puffs, Graeter's black raspberry chip ice cream and chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland. 

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. 

