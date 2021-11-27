x
Ohio State falls to Michigan for 1st time since 2011

No. 2 Ohio State was on the receiving end of a 42-27 thumping by No. 6 Michigan that ended the Buckeyes’ eight-game winning streak.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 2 Ohio State was on the receiving end of a 42-27 thumping by No. 6 Michigan that ended the Buckeyes’ eight-game winning streak in the Big Ten’s biggest rivalry, along with their streak of four straight conference title game appearances — all of which they have won. 

The College Football Playoff is likely out of reach for Ohio State, too. Michigan outgained Ohio State on the ground 297-64. 

The Buckeyes had 10 penalties for 66 yards – half coming on 5-yard false-start flags.

