Olivet baseball player shot Friday night after game, suspect in custody

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — An Olivet College baseball player was shot Friday night following a game in Ohio, says the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muskingum University when there were reports of a shooting, issuing a shelter in place until after 9 p.m.

On their Facebook page, Olivet College says one of their players returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten item, where he was then shot.

Investigators say a suspect is in custody, and in a statement on the school's website, the President of the University says the Sheriff's Office told him the suspect was not a Muskingum student or employee.

Olivet College says the victim has sense been released from the hospital.

The University is in communication with the athletes and their parents, and will provide the support needed.

President Susan S. Hasseler also says all events scheduled for this weekend are being postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced.

