Oluokun's last-minute pick saves Falcons' win over Lions

The Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16.
ATLANTA — Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 to preserve their slim playoff hopes.

Foye Oluokun’s interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. 

It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession.

