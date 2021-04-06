US women's gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID-19

An alternate on the United States women's gymnastic team has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Olympic Committee confirmed Monday.

WASHINGTON — An alternate on the U.S women's gymnastics team has tested positive in Japan for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The gymnast tested positive while at a training camp in Narita, Japan.

The only members of the team who would have fallen in that age range were Suni Lee, Grace Mccallum and all four of the team's replacement athletes.

USOPC later confirmed that it was indeed one of the team's replacement athletes who tested positive.

NBC News reported that another team member identified as a "close contact" of the gymnast who tested positive has been placed "on standby."

Around the time that the news broke, Biles and other members of the team were posting photos of themselves in the Olympic Village, which would indicate they aren't in isolation.

The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American to test positive in Japan.