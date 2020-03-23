TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.

Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Olympics if no postponement; Australia says prepare for 2021 TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they're postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

He said a final decision was likely to come in four week.