ST. LOUIS – Nothing stops this young man from playing sports.

Tommy Morrissey was born missing most of his right arm. He’s known on social media as ‘One Arm Golfer.’

In February, he visited the Cardinals at spring training. Morrissey was reunited with the Cardinals Friday night.

‘There are no words to describe how grateful I am to The #Cardinals for their hospitality this weekend in St Louis. #Blessed,’ He said on Facebook.

On Aug. 8, he spent the day at Top Golf in Chesterfield.

His Instagram, ‘onearmgolfer,’ has over 37,000 followers. He posts mainly videos of him golfing.