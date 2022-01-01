Orange Bowl First half update

The Wolverines trail Georgia 27-3.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If the Orange Bowl’s final 30 minutes are anything like it’s first, then Michigan’s season will undoubtedly end in South Florida as they trail Georgia 27-3.

The Bulldogs came out swinging on their first drive of the first quarter in the College Football Playoff Seminal as former UGA walk-on Stetson Bennett led a 7 play, 80 yard drive that resulted in a nine yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.

After Michigan’s offense stalled, Georgia’s offense delivered another blow on it's next possession when Kenny McIntosh found Adonai Mitchell wide open in the endzone. In just over 10 minutes, UGA led 14-0.

In the second, things cooled down for the Bulldogs before they reached the endzone again. After outscoring the Wolverines on Field goals 6-3, Bennett went long for Jermaine Burto who was able to beat out Vincent Gray for a 57-yard touchdown catch.

Meanwhile nothing was coming easy for the Michigan offense. Georgia dared them to pass and the strategy mostly paid off as Cade McNamara was contained for only 72 yards on 8-12 passing with one interception.

Bennett meanwhile was 16-21 with 234 yards and two scores.

Should Georgia win, the Bulldogs would take on Alabama for the National Championship on January 10. Earlier in the day, the Crimson Tide took down Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl.

