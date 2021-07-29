Orlando Magic select U-M guard Franz Wagner at No. 8

Wagner's selection gives Michigan its 18th lottery selection as well as its seventh first-round pick in the last nine drafts.

University of Michigan men's basketball sophomore guard Franz Wagner was selected by the Orlando Magic in the first round with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Since 2013, the Wolverines have had nine first-round picks and 11 total. Along with his brother, Moritz (Los Angeles Lakers; No. 25, 2018), the Wagners become the 87th pair of brothers to play in the NBA.

After following his brother from Berlin to Ann Arbor, Franz Wagner spent two seasons with the Wolverines before electing to leave early for the NBA. He started 55 consecutive games, scoring 661 points (12.0 ppg), grabbing 334 rebounds (6.1 rpg) and racking up 33 double-figure games (six 20+) and four double-doubles.

In 2020-21, Wagner helped the Maize and Blue to a 23-5 record and the program's 15th Big Ten title with a 14-3 record. The All-Big Ten second teamer had a career season with 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, leading U-M with 35 steals and finishing second with 29 blocks. As a freshman, Wagner earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team after averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Off the court, Wagner became the seventh U-M player to earn Academic All-American honors. He is working toward a degree in organizational studies, and will look to continue his studies remotely

