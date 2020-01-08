Orlando Magic's Isaac is first player to stand for anthem in bubble

Jonathan Isaac stood in his jersey with his hands behind his back.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel as the song was performed.

Isaac, wearing his Magic jersey and not the Black Lives Matter T-shirt that other players have had on for the anthems so far in the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World, stood with his hands behind his back.

The NBA came back Wednesday with a very different look.

The arenas that will be used for the exhibitions, the seeding games that started July 30 and then the playoffs that are scheduled for mid-August through mid-October set up much differently than usual — all with safety during a pandemic very much in mind.

The NBA earlier this month also debuted its game court with 'Black Lives Matter' painted along the sideline.

