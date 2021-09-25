x
OT interception lifts No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20

The Spartans won despite not converting a first down in the second half.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez’s pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep No. 20 Michigan State unbeaten with a 23-20 win over Nebraska. 

The Spartans won despite not converting a first down in the second half. Michigan State’s special teams came up big late in regulation. 

Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation to tie it 20-all. 

This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team. The Huskers haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.

