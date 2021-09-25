OT interception lifts No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez’s pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep No. 20 Michigan State unbeaten with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
The Spartans won despite not converting a first down in the second half. Michigan State’s special teams came up big late in regulation.
Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation to tie it 20-all.
This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team. The Huskers haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.
