Meijer Scholar Athlete: Gabe Amid

ZEELAND, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is a three-sport star and a big-time dreamer.

Zeeland East High School junior Gabe Amid participates in track, football and wrestling.

His favorite sport is football and he uses pole vaulting and wrestling to become better on the field.

Amid is also a stud in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA, and he spends a lot of his free time volunteering at youth wrestling meets.

Amid works hard and his goal is to someday become a meteorologist at a local TV station.

"As a kid I was always fascinated with thunder and lightning, and how the radar moved," Amid said. "I was always very curious about it. It was an August morning. We had a really big thunderstorm here in Zeeland. A lightning bolt hit the tree, and I was really close to that tree. It just absolutely amazed me. Since then I have always been more curious and interested in how meteorology and atmospheric science works."

Amid says he wants to play football in college but they need to have a meteorology program. He's already a weather man, just for his family back in Zeeland. He always keeps his family up to date on what weather to expect each day.

