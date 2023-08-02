This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Jordan Briggs

Muskegon High School senior Jordan Briggs not only runs cross country, he also shined for the Big Reds basketball team.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete is not just a top scorer for one of the best basketball teams in the state, but he is also one of the brightest students at his school.

The two-year captain averages 19 points-per-game for Muskegon, but his accolades off of the court might turn even more heads.

Briggs is in the school's National Honor Society and has a part-time job at Culver's while maintaining an impressive 3.83 GPA.

He says his student athlete mindset starts at home.

"My parents never really let me play if I wasn't doing what I was supposed to in school," Briggs said. "Our coaches are on that also. School always has to come first. They put that into me since I was young. It can be hard at times. There are times you don't feel like doing work or you have a lot on your plate. Balancing both is hard but I have been able to do it."

Briggs' next chapter will be at Wayne State, where he will play basketball. He is undecided on his major right now but is leaning towards business. Briggs' goal is to become a professional basketball player.

