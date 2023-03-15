Our Meijer Scholar Athlete this week is Ryan Ahern

Ahern is a star on the Rams football team, and also wrestled in the state individual finals earlier this year.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is the definition of an over-achiever.

Rockford High School junior Ryan Ahern represents exactly what it means to be a student athlete.

Ahern is a star on the Rams football team, and also wrestled in the state individual finals earlier this year.

He is viewed as a leader in both of his sports and the classroom. Ahern maintains a 4.18 GPA and really likes math. He is taking AP Calculus.

It's easy to see why Ahern stays on top of his studies.

"When I was little, I would always freak out because I did not want homework on the weekends so I would always try and get it done Friday night," Ahern said.

"My brother would always be like, 'What are you doing, doing your homework on a Friday night?' I was like 'if I get it done now, I don't have to worry about it.' It just made me feel better. It works from there. Work hard and stay consistent. Staying consistent is what is going to get you places."

Ahern is leaning towards studying engineering in college, but he hopes to either play football or wrestle when that next chapter does begin.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.