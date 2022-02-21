Briggs Park is getting a butterfly garden, picnic area, hammock grove

As part of the 7-year parks millage, the Grand Rapids park is getting a makeover.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department released their plan for an update to Briggs Park.

As part of the 7-year parks millage, Briggs Park will be receiving a makeover that includes a brand new butterfly garden that includes a hammock grove and picnic area.

The new addition to the park will feature tall wooden structures painted in bright colors that serve multiple purposes. The structures will be scattered throughout the new butterfly garden and will act as posts for hammocks as well as places for caterpillars to build their chrysalides.

A team of volunteers will be planting native pollinator species of plants in the center of the butterfly garden.

The bright colors of the wooden structures, combined with native pollinator species of plants in the park, will hopefully attract caterpillars and butterflies to the garden.

The installation at Briggs Park is named "Connections" and hopes to create a unique gathering space for the community.

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says the project will be completed this summer.

For more information on this project and other parks projects in Grand Rapids, visit Grand Rapids Parks Projects page.

