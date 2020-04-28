GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on April 24 that it will begin issuing burn permits again after open burning was suspended a little over a month ago due to the pandemic.

“We’re going to issue burn permits based on local fire risk and weather conditions, just as we have always done,” said Dan Laux, fire section supervisor for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division.

Laux also said,“We still expect people to practice social distancing and use good sense to prevent the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

According to Laux, firefighters have better protocols in place to slow the spread of the virus after a month of experience working during the pandemic.

The DNR issues burn permits online if weather and fire danger conditions are favorable.

In most of the southern Lower Peninsula, burn permits are issued by local fire departments or local government office. Make sure to check local regulations before you burn.

The DNR suspended open burning on March 26 to make sure firefighters were available for emergencies related to COVID-19 and to protect first responders.

With more favorable fuel conditions occurring as Michigan moves toward "green-up", where plants and trees are leafing out and filled with sap, fire potential can now be regulated based on local fire danger ratings. Ratings are based on weather conditions like anticipated wind and rain.

Burning yard debris is the top cause Michigan wildfires.

People who want to burn are expected to check the state's burn permit page to make sure fires are allowed on the day they want to burn.

For safety information and guidelines regarding opening burning watch the 30-second educational video or visit the state's prevent wildfires page.

Below is the 30 second educational video:

