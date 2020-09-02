MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old man from Crystal Township died Saturday night after he crashed his snowmobile along the shore of an island on Duck Lake, according to Michigan State Police troopers.

The man died at the scene around 9 p.m., according to police. The crash happened near Waterview Way on the west side of the lake.

Police have not released his name.

There were no other people involved in the crash, and MSP is continuing to investigate it.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.