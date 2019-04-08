MICHIGAN, USA — Hit the water and enjoy boating without the hassle of owning and maintaining a boat! Freedom Boat Club offers plans for your family to boat whenever they want and enjoy the beautiful lakes Michigan has to offer.

Freedom Boat Club buys and maintains the boats and you reserve them and enjoy time out on the water! Freedom Boat Club started in 1989 and has over 30,000 members and more than 3,000 boats in 32 states, as well as Canada and France.

When you join the club, you gain unlimited access to their fleet of boats in West Michigan. The fleet includes deck boats, pontoons and even sailboats and kayaks.

If you don't know how to operate the boats, have no fear -- Freedom Boat Club will teach you so you feel comfortable out on the water. The club offers free personalized one-on-one instruction with two hours in the classroom and two hours on the water.

There are a number of membership plans available:

Freedom Boating Plan - 2 Related Skippers

Freedom Weekday Boating Plan (Monday - Friday) - 2 Related Skippers

Freedom Economy Plan - 2 Related Skippers

Freedom Family Boating Plan - 4 Related Skippers

Freedom Corporate Plans - 4 Skippers

There are also insurance plans with the Boat Club. For more information and to learn all of what Freedom Boat Club has to offer, click here.

