GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We're just a week away from Free ORV Weekend in Michigan which offers a chance to test Michigan's off-road trails.

Riders will have access to the nearly 3,700 miles of off-road trails and the state's five scramble areas.

Jackie, a Michigan Conservation Officer, joined us in the studio to tell us how you can get in on the fun.

