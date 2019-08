GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We're just a week away from Free ORV Weekend in Michigan which offers a chance to test Michigan's off-road trails.

Riders will have access to the nearly 3,700 miles of off-road trails and the state's five scramble areas.

Jackie, a Michigan Conservation Officer, joined us in the studio to tell us how you can get in on the fun.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.