GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of a landscaping and nursery association that sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over a ‘stay-at-home’ order that kept thousands of employees sidelined say they are elated she is relaxing rules, allowing crews to get back to work.

“We are thrilled that we can get back out in the field,’’ said Steve Clark, manager of Clark’s Landscape in Comstock Park. “Our crews have been anxious to return to work.’’

Whitmer on Friday scaled back an earlier executive order that restricted “non-essential’’ businesses, such as landscape firms, lawn service companies and plant nurseries, from normal operations.

Whitmer’s new executive order allows the businesses to return to work, subject to “strict social distancing.’’

The order also allows Big Box stores to reopen closed areas, like garden centers.

Clark, whose family-owned landscape business has dozens of clients, says crews will return to work on Monday.

Spring clean-up and lawn treatment, notably for crabgrass control, need to happen right away, he said.

“We’ve got crabgrass treatment to get down before the window closes,’’ he said. “We have spring clean-ups, mulch spreading and a landscape job from last fall we couldn’t finish because of the weather.

“So, we will be busy, but we are looking forward to it – like everyone else.'’

Clark’s Landscape on Lamoreaux Drive NW is a member of the Michigan Nursery & Landscape Association, which filed a federal lawsuit against Whitmer earlier this month.

The 32-page lawsuit on behalf of the MNLA and several other plaintiffs asked a federal judge to allow members to “immediately resume providing lawn care, landscaping and retail garden sales services.’’

Caledonia attorney John Bursch filed the lawsuit, saying Whitmer had gone too far in her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bursch on Friday called Whitmer’s latest executive order a “welcome development.’’

“The governor’s executive order makes clear that she heard the industry’s concerns and we are grateful for the opportunity to put thousands of Michiganders back to work in the landscaping, lawn-care and retail garden center industries,’’ Bursch said.

A federal court hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for April 29.

“We are discussing whether there is any need for the hearing in light of this welcome development,’’ Bursch said.

