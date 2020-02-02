IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man shot his friend in the hand after he caught his rifle as it was falling off his tripod while hunting Saturday night. The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be OK, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

A group of friends were coyote hunting near W Lincoln Avenue in Easton Township. The man's gun who shot his friend "discharged" as it was falling to the ground, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.

