Two Michiganders attempt to break Guinness World Record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours

MICHIGAN, USA — A pair of Michiganders are attempting to break a Guinness Book of World Record for the most ski areas skied in a 24-hour period.
Michigan skier Kyle Kelly from Caledonia and snowboarder friend Brad Dykstra of Hopkins will be traveling across the state to 22 different ski areas starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The current world record for the most ski areas skied in a 24 hour period is held by Terri Moore of Canada who skied at 17 ski resorts in Hakuba, Japan, between Feb. 8 and 9 in 2017.
The two Michiganders will attempt to break that record by traveling all across Michigan and visiting 22 resorts in total, 5 more than the previous record.
“Michigan is the perfect place to attempt this record,” said Kelly. “According to the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association (MSIA) no matter where you are in the state, you are within a two-hour drive of a ski area.”
The pair have quite the itinerary ahead of them as they kick off their attempt at Nubs Nob just north of Petosky at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Saturday Ski Resort Stops
- Nub’s Nob
- The Highlands
- Challenge Mountain in Walloon Hills
- Boyne Mountain in Boyne City
- Treetops Resort and Otsego Resort in Gaylord
- Hanson Hills in Grayling
- Shanty Creek (Schuss Mtn. slopes) in Bellaire
- Mt. Holiday and Hickory Hills in Traverse City
- The Homestead in Glen Arbor
- Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville
- Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac
- Snow Snake in Harrison
The two will complete the first leg of the attempt early in the morning on Sunday and then they will drive downstate at about 3:45 a.m. and begin again at Mt. Holly.
Sunday Ski Resort Stops
- Mt. Holly in Holly
- Pine Knob in Clarkston
- Alpine Valley in White Lake
- Mount Brighton in Brighton
- Swiss Valley in Jones
- Timber Ridge in Goebles
- Bittersweet in Otsego
And then the final stop on the attempt is Cannonsburg in Belmont, where a victory celebration is planned after the two finish just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
“We will arrive at some of the ski areas during times when they are not open for skiing,” said Kelly. “We are truly thankful to all these ski areas for going out of their way to accommodate us.”
The two are still looking for a few volunteers who are willing to travel along part of their journey to be official Guinness witnesses. Anyone interested should contact Kyle Kelly at kylekelly12@gmail.com.
