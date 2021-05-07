Ottawa County announces lottery to allow hunters on select properties

Winners of a lottery will be allowed to hunt on five select properties in Ottawa County, the Parks and Recreation Dept. reports.

There are 3,300 acres of land in Ottawa County that are available for the public to hunt on. The lottery will choose winners to hunt on more private, select natural areas.

The properties include:

Crockery Creek Natural Area

Upper Macatawa Natural Area

Stearns Creek Park

North Ottawa Dunes/Ottawa Sands

The lottery will be used to manage the natural lands and parks in Ottawa County. The loss of predators, like wolves, has impacted the natural balancing system of prey in Michigan. Officials hope programs like the lottery will be beneficial to the county’s ecosystem.

The firearm hunts will take place throughout the fall, with applications due by Aug. 31. Duplicate applications will disqualify applicants. Interested individuals can apply here.

Winners will be selected in October and will be required to do the following:

Complete and return a liability release form (will be sent by e-mail to those selected).

Pay the non-refundable permit fee of $20; due prior to the pre-hunt meeting.

Attend a required pre-hunt meeting online via Zoom (link will be provided to those chosen to hunt) on either Tuesday, October 26 at 6:30 pm or Saturday, October 30 at 11 am.

Complete a post-season survey. Failure to complete this survey will result in being excluded from the opportunity for a special permit in the future.

Special rules and regulations are in effect for this hunt. Archery permits are also available.

For more information, visit the Ottawa County website here.

