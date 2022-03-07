Roberto Clemente Park wins Michigan Recreation & Park Association Park Design Award

The park recently received a $1.5 million renovation in 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Robert Clemente Park in Grand Rapids was awarded the 2021-22 Park Design Award from the Michigan Recreation & Park Association (mParks) on Monday.

The award is given annually based on project purpose, local significance, innovation, aesthetic quality and functionality.

Robert Clemente Park recently received a $1.5 million renovation in 2021 that transformed the park. The funds came from a combination of a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, a 2013 millage and funds from the City’s Environmental Services Department.

The new additions to the park include a play area created from natural materials, an outdoor classroom space, universally accessible pathways, energy-efficient lighting, updated soccer field fencing and bleachers, new picnic shelter and updated restrooms.

The park also received upgrades to its stormwater infrastructure that will help protect the Grand River and Lake Michigan.

“The recognition from mParks confirms our belief that the combination of active community involvement, intentional design, and strategic partnerships creates meaningful park spaces,” David Marquardt, City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Director, said. “We’re honored to have received this award and will continue to strive for innovative and community-focused design as we make improvements across the park system.”

The Roberto Clemente Park is located between the Roosevelt Park and Black Hills neighborhoods and is named in honor of the professional baseball player, Roberto Clemente.

