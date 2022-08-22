Pacheco expected to make Whitecaps return against South Bend Cubs

Pacheco has played just three games for West Michigan.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps roster is expected to get a big boost ahead of the upcoming series against the South Bend Cubs.

It is expected that Tigers' 2021 second round pick Izaac Pacheco will make his return for the series.

Pacheco was called up to the team from Low-A Lakeland on August 5. However, he has played just three games with the Whitecaps.

In Pacheco's third game, a Lansing Lugnuts player cleated him sliding into third. Pacheco needed stiches and was placed on the injured list.

However, after going through some drills over the weekend, West Michigan manager Brayan Peña expects Pacheco to return to action either Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Right now, I saw one of the brightest smiles ever because the stiches came out and he took ground balls," Peña said. "He threw some soft toss in the cage and he was very happy. He's super excited because he loves our team. He knows he's a huge part of our success but at the same time we want to take it step by step."

In his three games for West Michigan, Pacheco has hit two home runs and has recorded a .300 batting average.

The Whitecaps welcome in the South Bend Cubs for a six-game series starting Tuesday night.

