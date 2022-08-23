Pacheco returns in Whitecaps extra inning loss to South Bend Cubs

Pacheco went one-for-four at the plate with a double.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps fell in the opener of a star studded six-game series with the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night.

The game went into extras and it was Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong who came up clutch with a single in the 10th to give South Bend the 2-1 victory.

Would have been nice to walk out with a W, but some nights are bigger than baseball.



One more huge shoutout to all the kids battling to show that Kids CAN Conquer! pic.twitter.com/3OygUfR8qU — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 24, 2022

Crow-Armstrong was also responsible for the Cubs other run in the game after hitting a RBI single in the fifth inning.

The Whitecaps only managed to score one run in the ball game. In the third inning, Tigers 2022 first round pick Jace Jung hit a RBI single up the middle.

Tigers 2021 second round pick Izaac Pacheco made his return off of the injured list on Tuesday night. He went one-for-four at the plate. The 19-year-old hit a double in the eighth inning.

Tigers top prospect Jackson Jobe makes his West Michigan debut on Wednesday against the South Bend Cubs.

