Pacheco returns in Whitecaps extra inning loss to South Bend Cubs

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps fell in the opener of a star studded six-game series with the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night.
The game went into extras and it was Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong who came up clutch with a single in the 10th to give South Bend the 2-1 victory.
Crow-Armstrong was also responsible for the Cubs other run in the game after hitting a RBI single in the fifth inning.
The Whitecaps only managed to score one run in the ball game. In the third inning, Tigers 2022 first round pick Jace Jung hit a RBI single up the middle.
Tigers 2021 second round pick Izaac Pacheco made his return off of the injured list on Tuesday night. He went one-for-four at the plate. The 19-year-old hit a double in the eighth inning.
Tigers top prospect Jackson Jobe makes his West Michigan debut on Wednesday against the South Bend Cubs.
