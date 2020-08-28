Parents "devastated" their kids won't play football this Fall, asks MHSAA to "Let Them Play."

"Friday night lights has always been everything to us. To not have that, it’s surreal."

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Fall Friday nights are always spent under the lights at Rockford's football stadium for the Kozlowski family. Josh Kozlowski is a senior on the varsity team, and Jack Kozlowski plays for the JV team.

Jen Kozlowski said her sons were at one of their two-a-day practices, when they learned the news the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) was pushing Fall football to the Spring.

"It was literally just a somber experience for us," said Jen Kozlowski, "We were devastated. Our kids, their friends on the team, our friends that are parents. We feel like the rug was pulled out from under us."

Kozlowski is planning to attend Friday's rally in Lansing, asking the MHSAA to "Let Them Play." A Facebook group for the movement in Michigan has gained more than 16,000 members. There is also a petition, with close to as many signatures.

Instead of cheering her sons on in the stands, Kozlowski said she will be spending what was usually the first game of the year in Lansing, rallying to save their season.

"I can just see how it has thrown him off," said Kozlowski, "It has thrown off his teammates. Their mental health is not where it normally is. They practiced and were so pumped and excited for this season."

While they hope the decision will be changed, some parents fear the season is a lost cause. Jill Blattner's son, Ryan, is a freshman football player at Kenowa Hills. She said she doesn't think the rally will change the MHSAA's decision, but wants to teach her son their voice should still be heard.

"I feel very strongly our kids should have the ability to play," said Blattner, "I feel very strongly that as a parent I should be able to make that decision. I feel like so many decisions have been taken out of our hands, and I’m their parent."

Blattner said Ryan dreams of playing in college and in the NFL one day. He has worked hard at his football skills as a defensive lineman, and has excelled in academics to get there.

"For him, this is what he wants to do for his life. It means a lot," said Blattner, "It’s not just a sport, it's lasting friendships, it’s different things kids need, they need it."

For Kozlowski, she said her biggest concern is the season will not even happen in the Spring. She's worried about a repeat of last year, when sports were abruptly cancelled.

"I just don’t see a lot changing," said Kozlowski, "Covid is here, and here to stay. Even with vaccination, unless everybody is vaccinated, there is always that risk someone will contract it. For our senior to not have a Fall football season, it brings a lot of anxiety and trepidation that there may not even be a spring season."

