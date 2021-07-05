x
Peralta 7 scoreless innings for Tigers in 7-3 win at Rangers

Peralta hasn't been a full-time starter in the majors since 2017.
Detroit Tigers' Wily Peralta (58) and catcher Eric Haase greet each other after working against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wily Peralta had his longest big league outing since 2016 as the Detroit Tigers opened their series in Texas with a 7-3 win. 

Peralta's seven scoreless innings came in his fourth start for the Tigers. The 32-year-old right-hander went to spring training with them on a minor league deal. He hasn't been a full-time starter in the majors since 2017. 

Rangers lefty Kolby Allard struck out a career-high nine in 5 1/3 innings. Two of the five runs against him were unearned. 

Zack Short hit a two-run homer and had a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.

