Philippe Gilbert is no quitter.
The cyclist broke his left kneecap during a devastating crash on Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, but kept going to finish off 60 kilometers to complete the rest of the stage.
Gilbert posted a photo of the gruesome knee injury on Twitter early Wednesday.
Video of the accident showed Gilbert veering out of control on his Ported d'Aspet descent and flipping over a stone rail after his bike crashed.
Gilbert ultimately bowed out of the Tour de France once he realized the severity of the injury. "Unfortunately it's no longer possible with a fracture of the patella," he tweeted, thanking his fans on social media for support. "As always I will come back stronger."
