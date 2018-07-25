Philippe Gilbert is no quitter.

The cyclist broke his left kneecap during a devastating crash on Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, but kept going to finish off 60 kilometers to complete the rest of the stage.

Gilbert posted a photo of the gruesome knee injury on Twitter early Wednesday.

Video of the accident showed Gilbert veering out of control on his Ported d'Aspet descent and flipping over a stone rail after his bike crashed.

Philippe Gilbert is getting back on a bike after this ... pic.twitter.com/XeD9t1triw — Louis Bien (@louisbien) July 24, 2018

Gilbert ultimately bowed out of the Tour de France once he realized the severity of the injury. "Unfortunately it's no longer possible with a fracture of the patella," he tweeted, thanking his fans on social media for support. "As always I will come back stronger."

When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60km 🤕 pic.twitter.com/cGoidtQH3w — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) July 25, 2018

