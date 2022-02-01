Pimpleton to declare for NFL Draft

The Muskegon native will forgo his final year of eligibility at CMU.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a standout athlete at Muskegon High School, Kalil Pimpleton had goals of graduating for college then playing football at the highest level. Now that he's accomplished the first, he's one step closer to the second.

On Sunday Pimpleton announced on Twitter that he'd be forgoing his final year of eligibility at Central Michigan and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“This has been a lifelong dream and I’m excited to continue this journey while embracing everything that comes along the way!” Pimpleton said in his statement.

The former Big Red quarterback started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech in 2017 before transferring to Mount Pleasant in 2018. He earned All-MAC honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This season he earned first-team honors after totaling nearly 1,000 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for two more scores, and was one of four players in FBS with at least two punt return touchdowns. That helped earn him MAC Special teams player of the year honors.

His 20.6 yards per punt return average was the highest in the country amongst players with at least 14 returns.

The senior wanted to thank all the CMU fans who helped make his time in the program so successful.

“To my family, coaches and teammates, and Chippewa Nation, your embracing spirit, support, and motivation has meant a lot to me and my journey," he wrote. "I can’t thank you all enough for helping me grow into the human, leader, and player I was destined to be! I’m forever grateful for the lifelong relationships we’ve built, and I love each and every one of you forever!"

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28 through April 30.

