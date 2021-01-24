Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round at UFC 257.
Poirier avenged his loss to the Irish superstar in 2014 with a knockout victory in their rematch.
Poirier caught McGregor with a series of shots to the head before buckling his knees with two left hands.
Poirier then sent McGregor to the canvas with a short right hand and finished it swiftly, setting off stunned excitement among the few thousand screaming fans allowed inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.