NEW YORK (AP) - Police say Trevor Bates of the Detroit Lions was arrested in New York for failing to pay a taxi fare and then punching a police officer in the face.

The 25-year-old linebacker was charged with assault, resisting arrest and theft of service after police were called around 1 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Authorities say they used a stun gun to subdue the 6-foot-2, 240-pound player. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Lions' general manager, Bob Quinn, says in a statement that the team is aware of Bates' arrest but has no further comment for now.

Bates, originally from Maine, is in his first season with the Lions, appearing in nine games.

He is being held pending arraignment. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.