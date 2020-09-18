Portage Central cancels football game after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Portage Central was set to play East Lansing Friday evening.

PORTAGE, Mich. — A West Michigan high school is canceling its first varsity football game after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, the game against East Lansing High School was canceled.

The release did not specify which coaching staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, but said the school was working with the Kalamazoo County Health Department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.