Position change proves to be beneficial for Marcus Taylor and Ferris State

However, there is a strong possibility the Bulldogs would not be back in Texas if it were not for the unselfishness of one of the team's best players.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State football team will play again in the last week of the Division 2 football season. The Bulldogs will compete in the national championship game down in McKinney, Texas for the second straight year.

Ferris State senior Marcus Taylor is not just a slot wide receiver on the Bulldogs offense. He is a "superstar" according to head coach Tony Annese.

However, due to the lack of depth at the running back position, Annese was forced to move Taylor to running back.

Taylor did not complain. He continued to work on his craft.

"I don't think he, in his mind, thought that would be something he would ever do," Annese said. "And he did it. Now, obviously, he is a huge part of our success."

In Saturday's national semifinal game against West Florida, Taylor rushed for a season-high 181 yards. It was only the second time Taylor eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a single game this year.

That's because Taylor just wants to win.

"That's what I started as in high school," Taylor said. "At the end of the day, I am a playmaker. Wherever you put me at, I am going to make something happen."