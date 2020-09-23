Prep golfer gets hole-in-one on first shot at first match

Stephanie Scott finished the nine-hole round at 53.

OTSEGO, Mich — First high school match, first shot -- hole in one.

Stephanie Scott, a freshman at Otsego High School, aced hole No. 8 Monday at Lake Doster Golf Club.

Scott says she couldn’t see what happened, but the reaction was swift. One of the parents yelled, “It went in the hole!”

Scott, who has been golfing since she was 7 years old, says she had never had a birdie or even a par.

She finished the nine-hole round at 53. Scott says, “It feels really awesome.”

