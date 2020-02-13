DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump will be attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday, which means added security for an event that already needs a ton of security.

So what is the cost for a presidential visit?

WESH 2 Investigates obtained data surrounding Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally at the Amway Center last year to get an idea of what the cost to taxpayers is.

From the moment President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One at Orlando International Airport last June, and until his campaign rally had concluded, 516 officers from 25 local law enforcement agencies were on the clock for security. Thirteen cities, 11 counties and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted.

The Trump campaign paid $145,771.34 to lease the Amway Center and covered the cost to clean up property owned by the Orlando Magic across from the arena, which was used by Trump supporters ahead of the rally. But that is where the payback ends.

Neither the city of Orlando nor other cities and counties say they are seeking reimbursement, even though this was a campaign event and not an official White House visit.

“Anytime there is a large-scale event (like a) presidential visit, it is the job of the local jurisdiction to ensure minimal impacts to our residents and business,” the city of Orlando spokeswoman Karyn Barber said.

According to the documents WESH 2 Investigates reviewed, the Orlando Police Department had 206 officers on duty, working nearly 1,800 hours, and the total regular and overtime hours cost the Orlando Police Department nearly $92,912.62.

The biggest concern, according to "after-action" reports by police, were clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.

The concern had the department putting 180 officers on foot and on bikes, including those from the Orange and Osceola county sheriff's offices, and five other cities and UCF police.

A Lieutenant noted, "the quick response of the bike squads prevented many violent encounters from erupting between the two opposing parties."

The day before the rally, city crews worked to close off streets, and worked additional hours afterward, to cleanup and reopen the downtown. The city is not seeking reimbursement for any of it.

Because the president is a resident of Florida and frequently travels to Palm Beach County, the Department of Homeland Security routinely receives a bill from the Sheriff's Office there to cover expenses that average about $70,000 a day and can exceed $6 million a year.