Pro basketball player Lacey James thrilled to coach basketball classes at Mary Free Bed YMCA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The summer is underway now that school is out. Several kids are deciding to spend their summers learning from one of the best basketball players to make their way through West Michigan.

This summer is a first for Wayland High School graduate Lacey James. The pro ball player started his first session of basketball classes on Monday.

James has partnered with the Mary Free Bed YMCA to coach kids from ages 6 to 12 every Monday from now until the end of July.

The Texas Legends basketball player aims to get boys and girls better on the court teaching drills and techniques. However, the G-leaguer says the most important thing is to have fun.

As much as the kids are enjoying the basketball classes, James says he is living a dream he has had since he was in these kids shoes.

"I want to always give back," James said. "I want to give back. I want to be someone who comes back to their community. I want to be someone that I wish I had when I was their age or when I was younger - a professional basketball player, a player that has been through a lot from college to professional - to give back to the community. Give them some feedback. Give them some fundamental drills and be somebody that helps out the kids and this next generation get better."

It is obvious to see this is the first time James has coached. He lost his voice after the first session.

Kids can still sign up for basketball classes taught by James. There are three sessions every Monday from now until July 31.

Contact the Mary Free Bed YMCA if interested. Their phone number is 616-885-5919.

