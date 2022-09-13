Rapid City Football Club bringing professional soccer back to Grand Rapids

Rapid City FC joins the Major League Indoor Soccer league for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The 11-a-side home games will be played at MSA Sports Spot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Professional soccer is coming back to Grand Rapids.

Rapid City Football Club is a new indoor team that will play under Major League Indoor Soccer at MSA Sports Spot in Kentwood.

Rapid City FC will kick off competition in December 2022 against teams that are a driveable distance: Rockford, Chicago, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

The team is slated to play 12 games, including 6 at home.

Founding members Louis Stephens III and Joe Brefczynski say the team's name and logo are a tribute to Grand Rapids.

"Grand Rapids needs professional soccer. It is proven that we have a lot of talented players in our city and have an amazing community of supporters," Rapid City Football Club Head Coach Fabian Rodriguez said.

"I'm excited to see the response from having a professional indoor soccer team, as it is a very entertaining game and know the fans will love every minute of the action."

Tryouts are set for Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the club's home facility.

Read more in the press release below:

