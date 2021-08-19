Red Wings Assistant General Manager named new GM of Grand Rapids Griffins

Verbeek will also continue in his role as assistant general manager of the Red Wings.

Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced that Pat Verbeek will assume duties as the general manager for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In addition, Verbeek will also continue in his role as assistant general manager of the Red Wings.

Verbeek, 57, is beginning his third season as assistant general manager with the Red Wings and his ninth season overall with the organization, in addition to spending four years as a professional scout (2006-10) and two years as a player (1999-01).

In his expanded role with the Griffins, Verbeek will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the team, including personnel decisions, contract negotiation and player movement.

“The Griffins are a first-class organization, and Grand Rapids is a fantastic market for hockey,” said Verbeek. “Both of those factors are critical in the successful development of prospects in the American Hockey League and the ability to help them get to the next level. I look forward to continuing the winning culture in Grand Rapids and providing our prospects every necessary resource to develop as professionals and become impactful players in the NHL.”

The Red Wings and Griffins have been affiliated since the 2002-03 season, and Detroit has overseen all hockey operations matters for Grand Rapids since 2011-12.

